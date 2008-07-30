How to Sync Any Desktop Calendar with Google Calendar

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

As of yesterday's announcement of CalDAV support in Google Calendar, you can now sync your Google Calendar with virtually any popular desktop calendar for free. Not only can you enjoy your favourite desktop calendar software and still get the benefit of the web interface, you can also sync any desktop calendar with any other across platforms using GCal as a go-between. Let's take a comprehensive look at how to set up bidirectional syncing between Google Calendar and your favourite desktop calendar—from Outlook and iCal to Sunbird and Thunderbird—for free.

Remember, this doesn't mean that you can sync Google Calendar with just one desktop calendar. It means that no matter what you're using—Outlook at work and iCal at home, for example—you can always stick to desktop calendars if that's what you prefer. Google Calendar now works as both a great web application and a dedicated syncing tool. It's the cloud, and once it's set up, you don't ever have to access your calendar through the web again if you don't feel like it. But when you're not at a desktop, you can fire up GCal from any web browser, make changes, and still be confident your desktop is completely in sync next time you fire it up. Let's get started.


Sync Microsoft Outlook with Google Calendar


Syncing calendar events between Outlook and Google Calendar has been a cinch ever since Google came out with Google Calendar Sync, a free application that provides bidirectional syncing between the two. (It also supports one-way sync in either direction, if for some reason you don't want two-way syncing.) Assuming you're using a supported setup (Outlook 2003 or 2007 and either Vista or XP), here's how to get it working.



  1. Download and install Google Calendar Sync.
  2. Enter your Google account email address and password.
  3. Select your sync method (most likely you want two-way syncing) and the sync frequency you prefer. It defaults to syncing every 120 minutes, which seems a little long for most.
  4. Hit Save and you're done. Easy, right?

sync-now-gcal-outlook.pngIf you've added a new item to your calendar and you want to force a new sync rather than waiting for Google Calendar Sync to run its next sync, just right-click the system tray app and choose Sync. It doesn't get much simpler than that.

Sync iCal with Google Calendar

As of yesterday, Google Calendar supports two-way synchronisation with iCal through the CalDAV remote calendar standard. Setting up iCal with GCal varies slightly based on whether or not you're using your default GCal calendar or a secondary calendar. First, here's how to set up your Google Calendar default with iCal:

  1. gcal-to-ical-setup.pngOpen iCal, then fire up your iCal Preferences (iCal -> Preferences or Cmd-,).
  2. Click on the Accounts tab, and then click the '+' button to add a new remote calendar to iCal.
  3. Call the calendar whatever you want (I went with 'Personal' for my main calendar), then enter the Google account username (which is normally your Gmail address) and password.
  4. Click on Server options to display the Account URL text box. For your default calendar, enter the following URL:
    https://www.google.com/calendar/dav/[email protected]/user

    ...replacing [email protected] with your actual email address.

  5. Once you've done that, just hit Add and you're finished. Give iCal a few minutes to download all your events and you're good to go.

calendar-settings.pngIf you want to add a secondary calendar, the steps are exactly the same as above with one small difference. Instead of inserting your email address in the Account URL as described in step 4, you need to grab the calendar ID for that specific calendar. You can find it by opening GCal, clicking the arrow next to the calendar you want to sync, and selecting Calendar settings. In the settings, find the Calendar Address section near the bottom of the window, then just copy and paste the Calendar ID (which is formatted like an email address) in place of [email protected] in the URL above.


You can refresh iCal to make sure you've synced the latest-and-greatest at any time by selecting Calendar -> Refresh or hitting Cmd-R. (Original post)

Sync Mozilla Sunbird or Thunderbird with Google Calendar

thunderbird-with-lightning.pngWhether your using Mozilla's standalone calendar application Sunbird or Thunderbird with the Lightning extension installed (Lightning integrates Sunbird into Thunderbird), bidirectional calendar syncing between either application and Google Calendar is a breeze. The special sauce in this sync is the Provider for Google Calendar extension. Installing Provider in either Sunbird or Thunderbird is basically the same procedure, and here's how it works:

  1. Download and install the Provider extension by saving it to your desktop, opening the Add-ons dialog in either Sunbird or Thunderbird, and dragging the file you just downloaded into the Add-ons dialog. Once installed, make sure to restart the application.
  2. Now that Provider is installed, you have to add your new Google Calendar. In Sunbird, go to File -> New Calendar; in Thunderbird, it's File -> New -> Calendar when you're in the calendar view.
  3. You're now looking at the Create new calendar wizard. Select "On the Network" and hit Continue.
  4. new-calendar-t-bird.pngChoose Google Calendar as the calendar type. The Location field requires the XML flavor of your calendar's Private Address, which you can get by opening GCal and choosing Calendar settings from the drop-down next to the calendar you want to access. At the bottom of the settings page you'll see the Private Address section. Copy the XML link and paste it into the Location field in Sunbird or T-bird.
  5. When you hit Continue, you'll be asked for your Google Calendar username (again, your Gmail address) and password. Enter it, give your new calendar a name, and hit Continue. You're done.

From now on, any event you add to that calendar will automatically sync to GCal and vice versa. You can reload the calendar to get the most up-to-date information at any time by clicking the Reload button in your toolbar. (The button is installed in the toolbar by default in Thunderbird, but you may have to customise your Sunbird calendar to add it to the toolbar.)


Sync Your Mobile Device with Google Calendar


If you're interested in syncing your mobile device with Google Calendar, you've also got a ton of great and free options. BlackBerry users can check out Google Sync, a BlackBerry app made by Google specifically for Gcal-to-BlackBerry syncing.


gcalsync.pngAlternatively, the free, open-source application GCalSync does bidirectional syncing between Gcal and tons of supported phones. (Original post)

If you're an iPhone or iPod touch user, you can set up automatic, two-way syncing between your Google Calendar (and Gmail contacts) with web site NuevaSync. (Original post)

Finally, if your phone supports SyncML, web application GooSync can handle Gcal syncing without installing anything.


Other Options

If you're not happy with the methods detailed above—which I selected because each represents the easiest and cheapest (read: free) option—there are still tons of other tools to sync Google Calendar with your desktop calendar. First, we've covered how to sync Google Calendar and Gmail contacts with the more technical GCALDaemon. Also, the cross-platform Calgoo just went free, with both Outlook and iCal syncing capabilities.


On a somewhat unrelated but still useful note, you can also now sync Google contacts with your Mac OS X Address Book.


How do you like to get your GCal on your desktop? Let us know in the comments.


Adam Pash is a senior editor for Lifehacker who isn't happy until everything syncs. His special feature Hack Attack appears every week on Lifehacker.

Comments

  • Dave Guest

    Forgive me is if this seems an obtuse question, but does this new feature mean I can synch multiple calendars? At the moment I have 3 calendars in Google Calendars. I sue Google Calendar Sync to sync the main one so I cam make changes in Outlook 2007 or online, but the other two I have had to set up as Internet calendars so I can only make changes online.

    0
  • terchris Guest

    what about lotus notes ?

    0
    • John Guest

      It's possible to sync Lotus calendar (events and tasks) using PIM Syncer
      http://pimsyncer.com/download
      It should work on any environment supported by Lotus Notes/Domino (Windows, Linux, Mac).

      0
    • Angela Guest

      You can use Awesync (www.awesync.com).

      0
  • ZeroCool Guest

    You can do it with Lotus notes too by using http://cfguy.instantspot.com/blog/2007/2/28/Syncing-Lotus-Notes-with-Google-Calendar

    0
    • Lou Guest

      The address in your post is not working. I want to sync lotus notes with google calendar. Is there a free way to do this easily?

      0
  • Dosox Guest

    Thanks a lot for this wonderful thing.
    I was wondering whether I can sync my desktop calendar with Google calendar.... Thank you.
    You saved my day.

    0
  • hector krauss Guest

    what about sync entourage 08 with google?. any suggestions on how to do this?. thanks

    0
  • Frode Lundsten Guest

    Thanks for this article - great stuff. I have the challenge that I am looking for a way to sync Outlook Web Access with either gcal or ical (all running on a Mac). Can you help me?

    0
  • Matty Guest

    "ZeroCool
    Posted October 17, 2008 3:13 AM

    You can do it with Lotus notes too by using http://cfguy.instantspot.com/blog/2007/2/28/Syncing-Lotus-Notes-with-Google-Calendar"

    That's not a sync solution, it's an export solution.
    is there no way of syncing Lotus Notes and Google Calendar?

    0
  • Gen Guest

    Can anyone tell me how to get one of my sub-calendars on Outlook to sync with Google calendar instead of my main outlook calendar being the one that syncs?

    0
  • David Guest

    I was also wondering about the entourage 2008 gcal compatability?

    has that been answered?

    0
  • Allyn Guest

    Good info but what about the whole remote desktop issue? I have Outlook through work and use a thin client. I don't have a personal desktop computer at all so the Google Calendar sync download won't work for me. Any suggestions?

    0
  • Ange Guest

    Thanks for this post. Do you know how I can sync my Google calendar with my Lotus Notes calendar?

    0
    • Slag Guest

      I discovered gMigrate at Cnet Downloads. It is a free application that will download your Lotus Notes calendar to Google Calendar. Very basic but works and it is free.

      0
  • MarkJ Guest

    Or, just use CompanionLink. It's the Swiss Army Knife of syncing between your PC and Google.

    http://www.companionlink.com/google

    0
  • Sousa Guest

    Great post.
    There is a way to sync groupwise and google calendar?

    0
  • Torben Guest

    This is NOT "Any Desktop Calendar" -- where is Lotus Notes? Many users (including myself) are chained to this thing at work, and there's no decent way to sync the Notes agenda to Google! (Once in Google, I'd be able to sync to my iPhone or whatever.)

    Only CompanionLink seems halfway there but not quite:
    http://www.companionlink.com/products/companionlinkforgoogle.html

    0
  • Chris Guest

    If your looking for solution to sync your lotus notes email, contacts and or calendar with your Iphone. Read this..
    This Guys instructions work Well.

    Just Read the ALL the instruction for Google Sync, will delete all contact on phone.

    I suggest:
    1. read this guys post --> http://dumpytips.blogspot.com/2009/01/how-i-syncd-my-lotus-notes-with-my-g1.html
    2. Backup Iphone to Itunes.
    3. Backup Phone contacts to Itunes and export them as Window Address Book Contacts and then export them to CSV file for safe keeping and transfer / restore in future.
    4. Get Companions link for google .-> http://www.companionlink.com/downloads/download.php
    5. Sync to Google.
    6. Sync Iphone to Google.

    Good to go.

    Notes:
    Need email? add gmail account. Mail will not sync with Google Sync yet(lame).

    Set companion link to use your server account if you intend to automate this and leave it running on a work machine. If you set it to use your local mail file it will prompt for a password every time and will not sync automatically. you need to enter password every time.

    0
  • Chris Guest

    If your looking for solution to sync your lotus notes email, contacts and or calendar with your Iphone. Read this..
    This Guys instructions work Well.

    Just Read the ALL the instruction for Google Sync, will delete all contact on phone.

    I suggest:
    1. read this guys post --> http://dumpytips.blogspot.com/2009/01/how-i-syncd-my-lotus-notes-with-my-g1.html
    2. Backup Iphone to Itunes.
    3. Backup Phone contacts to Itunes and export them as Window Address Book Contacts and then export them to CSV file for safe keeping and transfer / restore in future.
    4. Get Companions link for google .-> http://www.companionlink.com/downloads/download.php
    5. Sync to Google.
    6. Sync Iphone to Google.

    Good to go.

    Notes:
    Need email? add gmail account. Mail will not sync with Google Sync yet(lame).

    Set companion link to use your server account if you intend to automate this and leave it running on a work machine. If you set it to use your local mail file it will prompt for a password every time and will not sync automatically. you need to enter password every time.

    0
  • elorithrah Guest

    any way to sync with Palm Desktop 6.2?

    0
    • Mike Guest

      GooSync mentioned in the article syncs Palm devices to Google Calendar and Google Apps Calendar accounts. Calendar sync is free, Tasks and Contact sync costs.

      0
  • MarkJ Guest

    CompanionLink syncs with Palm Desktop 6.2 also.

    http://www.companionlink.com/google/

    0
  • Muneyuki Ohkawa Guest

    To sync Lotus Notes and Google calendar, try GooCalSync. It's open source project posted on OpenNTF.org.

    http://www.openntf.org/Projects/pmt.nsf/ProjectLookup/GooCalSync

    0
  • Max Mueller Guest

    GooCalSync's current version is unfortunately very buggy. I tried it and will not use it anymore since further development doesn't seem to happen...

    0
  • Dmitry Guest

    Another option is http://awesync.com/
    It's in beta, but works for a number of users, and the current issues are actively being fixed as you can see on the Support page.

    0
    • Angela Guest

      Actually, it's been already 2 years since it was launched, and it works very well.

      0
  • Bruce Rose Guest

    Can anyone suggest a way to sync a Lotus Organizer calendar with Google's calendar?

    0
    • renee Guest

      Did you ever figure out a way to sync google calendar and lotus organizer?

      0
      • katw @katw

        I know this is old BUT..... has anyone figured out how to sync google calender to Lotus organizer? NOT Notes, the original organizer which is part of the suite including 123, wordpro, approach (db). I sure hope there is a way as Lotus offers way more features.

        0
  • AngelaS Guest

    Now Awesync (www.awesync.com) can sync Notes calendar, contacts and tasks. The next implemented feature will be sync of Notes Journal.

    0
  • Angela Samsonova Guest

    Hello everybody!

    For those who interested in sync of IBM Notes mail to Google - have a look at Awesync.Mail: http://www.awesync.com/awesync.mail.release-candidate

    It works even on Mac and Linux.

    0

