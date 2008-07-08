How to Create Your Life Plan

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Everyone hates the dreaded "Where do you see yourself in five years?" question, but it's a lot easier to answer when you've got written goals and a plan to achieve them. CEO Michael Hyatt blogs about how he put together his life plan, which he reviews with a coach every three months.

This process of creating and regularly reviewing my plan has been transformational. As my family, friends, career, and other interests have grown, this document has kept me on track, ensuring that I keep everything in balance (more or less). When things get chaotic, it serves as a map, telling me where I am and how to get back on the path to my intended destination.

Hyatt runs down the three key components in his plan: outcomes, priorities, and action plans. While it sounds like a lot of expensive executive coach-speak for people who wear suits to work, have a personal secretary, and a corner office, if you can get past the stiff terminology, there's something here for anyone wondering how the heck to plot out their career and life path.

