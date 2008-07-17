How to Compile Software From Source Code

When you run across good-looking open source software which isn't available as an executable, installable file, it's time to get down and dirty with the source code at the command line. Tech tutorial site Webmonkey describes how to compile software from source. The process involves three main steps—the basic commands in order are configure , make , and make install . You can get tripped up if your system doesn't have a compiler, or the software has dependencies that aren't available, but those issues are easily resolved—and there's no better feeling when you're starting to get comfortable at the command line than the first time you successfully compile software from source. This howto's a great place to start.