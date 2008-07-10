Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How social networks can help with climate change


Anyone who regularly uses a social network (be it Facebook, Twitter, MySpace or whatever) recognises the potential to solve problems by drawing on collective social intelligence, but could that same approach help us deal with the global warming challenge? In an article for the ABC, futurist Mark Pesce argues that similar collaborations amongst individuals could prove more effective in developing sustainable power sources than waiting for inevitably slow government reactions:

A promising young entrepreneur offers to build a plant, using AUSRA technology, to provide enough electricity to power 5,000 homes, if he can get guaranteed multi-year purchase contracts from 5000 buyers. (Like a mobile contract, but for electricity.)  With these contracts in hand, he can secure the financing from a CBA or Macquarie Bank to build the plant, plug into the grid and provide that clean green power. All of this can be managed using nothing more than a website and the goodwill of Australians who want to do something - anything - to slow down global warming.

Would you want to take part in such a scheme? How else might social networks help deal with environmental challenges? Share your thoughts in the comments.
DIY carbon change [ABC Unleashed]

Comments

  • Marcus Guest

    Are you getting all the AU material form Mark Pesce?

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Not quite! But he did indeed rate a couple of mentions this week.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles