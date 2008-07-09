Although news of Vodafone's iPhone pricing has been leaking all over the Web - Nick at Gizmodo AU has the scoop - we're going to hold off on analysing those deals until Vodafone decides to make all the details properly public. In the meantime, Danny Gorog at APC has analysed how much data an iPhone user will really consume, and suggests that 100MB a month is actually ample. While I suspect his estimate is a tad on the low side, especially for multimedia users, it's some good food for thought for potential iPhone buyers not already wedded to a carrier.
How much data does your 3G iPhone plan need?
Vodafone prices seem to be up on their site. It does say coming soon though.
Bit disappointing re data prices. Why can we only get 1GB data allowance on the $169 per month plan? Seems excessive and more in line with seeing the iPhone as a mobile rather than as a portal to the net a la the 3G modem plans that Vodafone and the others seem to have priced half-decently (excluding Telstra of course).
Check this out and have a good cry.:
Rogers is USA Responds: Offers 6GB, $30 iPhone Plan
04:20PM Wednesday Jul 09 2008
Rogers announced their launch of the iPhone by informing customers they'd need to sign three year contracts, and that their data tiers would come with 400MB ($60), 750MB, ($75) 1GB ($100) or 2GB ($115) caps. Whether due to non-existent anger at Apple or just plain old consumer angst, Rogers appears to have slightly buckled to pressure on pricing. According to a press release issued today by the company, they're running a limited time promotion for a $30, 6GB cap, three-year contract data plan:
Effective July 11, and as a limited time promotional offer for customers who activate by August 31 on a three year contract, a data-only offering of 6GB of data for $30 per month is being made available that can be added to any in-market voice plan. For example, with 6GB of data, iPhone 3G users can visit 35,952 web pages, or send and receive 157,286 emails, or watch 6,292 minutes of YouTube videos each and every month.(xx)
As mentioned recently, you know you're talking quality when your carrier's marketing department measures your broadband connection by the number of e-mails you can send. Apparently Rogers was intimidated by your complaints just enough to run a limited promotion, but not enough to permanently change their pricing model.
100mb... so thats about 20 odd youtube videos?