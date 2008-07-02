How Do I Delete about:config Entries?

Dear Lifehacker,
Even though it may "void my warranty," I've made changes in Firefox's
about:config area based on tweaks you've published and ones I've seen elsewhere. Problem is, at some point I mis-entered one, and I can't seem to delete it. I can only edit the value in
about:config, but I can't remove the entry entirely. I know it probably isn't a big deal, but just in case, because I hate knowing it's there: Is there any way to delete an
about:config entry in Firefox?
Signed,
Config Fat Finger
Dear Fat Finger,
Update: The
about:config ninjas in our commenters inform us that there's a much easier way to get this done than we originally recommended.
In
about:config, right click on the mistyped value and choose "Reset." Then, restart Firefox. The value will be deleted. Simple! Thanks, abysmal!
Love,
Lifehacker
