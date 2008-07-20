Hitchsters Helps You Catch a Cheap Airport Ride in NYC

Find yourself in New York City without an airport ride, but don't want to pony up the disheartening full fare for a cab ride? Hitchsters.com hooks you up with other taxi riders taking the same flight to save money and ensure you arrive on time. The benefit over an airline-sponsored shuttle van is that your fellow passengers are trying to make the same flight, so you won't have to hop on two hours early or risk missing your take-off. The service is currently live for Manhattan and Brooklyn pick-ups, but plans to expand. Thanks, Jason!
