Hide your server in a bread bin

Where would you put a server if you had to keep it in your kitchen? Jonk came up with an unusual option for his Linux server: he adapted a plastic bread bin from IKEA and turned it into a server rack. Step-by-step instructions on how to complete the project are on his site. While IKEA doesn't seem to have any bread bins in its current Australian online catalogue, a quick visit to your local kitchenware store (or $2 discount shop) should easily sort you out.

[Pirateboy via Ikea Hacker]