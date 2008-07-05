Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Hide your server in a bread bin

Breadbin.jpgWhere would you put a server if you had to keep it in your kitchen? Jonk came up with an unusual option for his Linux server: he adapted a plastic bread bin from IKEA and turned it into a server rack. Step-by-step instructions on how to complete the project are on his site. While IKEA doesn't seem to have any bread bins in its current Australian online catalogue, a quick visit to your local kitchenware store (or $2 discount shop) should easily sort you out.
[Pirateboy via Ikea Hacker]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles