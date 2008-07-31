Here I Am Sends a Google Map Link to Your Location

iPhone/iPod touch only: Free application Here I Am uses your location-aware iPhone to pinpoint your position and share your whereabouts with a link to a Google Map. It's a very simple application, but the concept—that you can quickly email your location to any contact to help them find you—is very helpful. Just fire it up, let it locate you within a reasonable level of accuracy, and when you're happy with it, hit the email button. Straightforward but effective. Here I Am is freeware, requires an iPhone or iPod touch running the 2.0 software.