HeavyLoad Tests Your Computer's Performance Under Stress



Windows only: Freeware application HeavyLoad tests your computer's performance under pressure by maxing out your CPU usage and eating up memory. If neither your computer nor HeavyLoad crash, the idea is that your computer fared well. There is no report after you run the test, and you can keep it running for as long as you want. HeavyLoad is not much of a diagnostic tool by any means, but if you're looking for a quick and easy way to test your computer's chops under stress, it's worth a look. If you've got a method you prefer for testing your PC's performance, let's hear about it in the comments.