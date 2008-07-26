Gratitude Pays Off When Lay-Offs are Looming

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Career columnist Marci Alboher offers up advice on how to perform a controlled slide out of a lay-off situation and into your next job ASAP, using nothing more complicated than email (or a pen and paper, if you're all about sincerity). While most workers start cutting their ties to the shop that did them wrong, Alboher says focusing on the positives of your employment, while also working your farthest-out contacts, can net results:

While it may feel like an odd time for gratitude, you may make some good impressions by composing a few handwritten thank you notes to those who have helped you in your career. Similarly, if you can craft a graceful departure e-mail thanking colleagues for their support, providing your personal contact information and saying you are open to any leads or introductions, again you may be pleased with the results.

From experience, it can be hard to see past a few jerks (even if they're far, far away in corporate offices) to the good, competent people you work with. Has positive thinking ever helped you recover from a lay-off or other downturn? Share your story in the comments.

If You're Laid Off, or Expecting to Be ... [Shifting Careers | New York Times]

