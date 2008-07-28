GoSwitch helps you choose cheap electricity plans



Competition is supposed to have made electricity cheaper for the average consumer, but comparing services can be painful. Web site GoSwitch lets you look at available options and can switch your account automatically if you live in Victoria (site founder Ben Freund explains in an interview with The Australian why the process is fiddlier in other states). The service is free; it works on the same basis as mortgage comparison services, with the company receiving a standard finders' fee from whichever provider you choose if you change. If you've tried out GoSwitch, let us know your experience in the comments. [GoSwitch via The Australian]