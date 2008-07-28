Competition is supposed to have made electricity cheaper for the average consumer, but comparing services can be painful. Web site GoSwitch lets you look at available options and can switch your account automatically if you live in Victoria (site founder Ben Freund explains in an interview with The Australian why the process is fiddlier in other states). The service is free; it works on the same basis as mortgage comparison services, with the company receiving a standard finders' fee from whichever provider you choose if you change. If you've tried out GoSwitch, let us know your experience in the comments. [GoSwitch via The Australian]
GoSwitch helps you choose cheap electricity plans
Comments
***NOT TO BE TRUSTED*** - USE SOMEONE ELSE OR YOU MAY BE UP FOR EXTRA COSTS LIKE I WAS.
Through misinformation given to me by GoSwitch, my previous provider wants a cancellation fee. And even though the Energy and Water Ombudsman and Fair Trading agree GoSwitch are liable, AND GoSwitch KNOW they're in the wrong, they continue to give me and Fair Trading the run around. Both the dept and I could never get any further than their Philippine customer service who apparently did not have decision making powers, but they would refuse to put us onto anyone (preferrably in Aust) who could.
It's unbelievable that such a simple matter could be resolved by them copping it on the chin and I'd be singing them praises.
