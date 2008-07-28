gOS Space Adds Mac-Like Looks to a Free Linux Desktop

You may have last seen gOS, the free, Ubuntu-based Linux distribution, touted here as a way to revive an old PC with a webapp focus. Now there's three flavors of gOS available, including a "Space" release that was designed with a Mac-like slickness to its interface, and a lot of MySpace functionality thrown in, on top of all the other Google, Facebook, and other link-ups. "Space" ups the hardware demands from the standard gOS (to about the modern Ubuntu requirements); if you're running older stock or just like the original interface, it's still offered as "gOS Rocket E," or the GNOME-based "gOS Rocket G" for Ubuntu fans. Live CDs/DVDs are offered for each flavour, so it's free to take a look. Photo by thinbegin.
