Google Bookmarks is sporting a new look and feel, boasting a quicker interface and an "infinite scrolling" feature that dynamically retrieves more bookmarks when you reach the end of your list (kind of like Google Reader). The new interface has moved Bookmarks to the confines of Google Notebook and is being called "a better way to organize your bookmarks" on the old Google Bookmarks home page. Google Operating System notes that old Google Bookmarks features—like full-text search and web-history bookmarking—are missing from the new version, but the more responsive, more Gmail-like AJAX interface of Google Bookmarks inside Google Notebook looks promising. If you're a big Google Bookmarks fan, let's hear what you think of the changes in the comments.
Google Notebook Integrates Google Bookmarks
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
Bit late, but I've just tried the new one few minutes ago. I like the AJAX interface, but I really appreciate if they don't put all those bookmarks in Unfilled bookmarks, thus mixing my bookmarks with my notebooks. I like them separate for the sake of my own way of GTD-ing. Bookmarks for bookmarks, notebooks for notebooks.