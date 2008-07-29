Google Notebook Integrates Google Bookmarks



Google Bookmarks is sporting a new look and feel, boasting a quicker interface and an "infinite scrolling" feature that dynamically retrieves more bookmarks when you reach the end of your list (kind of like Google Reader). The new interface has moved Bookmarks to the confines of Google Notebook and is being called "a better way to organize your bookmarks" on the old Google Bookmarks home page. Google Operating System notes that old Google Bookmarks features—like full-text search and web-history bookmarking—are missing from the new version, but the more responsive, more Gmail-like AJAX interface of Google Bookmarks inside Google Notebook looks promising. If you're a big Google Bookmarks fan, let's hear what you think of the changes in the comments.