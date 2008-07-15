Google Notebook Adds Bookmarklet for Quick Clipping

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google Notebook already offers quick-clipping tools for Firefox and Internet Explorer users (although the IE7 version requires adding the Google Toolbar), but the recent addition of a "Note This" bookmarklet closes the gap for anyone on Safari or another non-standard browser, or those who like their browsers lean and clean. Select text on a page and hit the bookmarklet to take a quick note, or hit it with nothing selected to create a link to the page. Opera users (insert sigh here) can only view notebooks, unfortunately, so this won't help them add notes. Other than that, Notebook fans will want to make room on their toolbar for it.

Google Notebook bookmarklet [via Google Operating System]

