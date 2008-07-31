Google Maps Printing Options Provide Better Directions

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

After making a few small tweaks to its interface yesterday, Google Maps also updated the options for printed directions. The new version lets you toggle between text only, map view, or street view for each step of your directions, giving you more details when you need them and fewer when you don't. Granted, using Google Maps mobile on your mobile phone can save a lot of paper, but printing maps is still very common for people without data plans. Either way, the added control—like having the option to embed a street view of your destination—is a welcome update to what used to be a frustrating feature.

Google Maps [via Google Operating System]

