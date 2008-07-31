Google fesses up when it customises your search results

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

GoogleSearchCust.jpgGoogle is starting to more actively promote a feature it's had for quite a while: customising its search results based on a best guess at where you're located and your recent search history. A search customisation message will appear at the top right of the results page, pointing out the assumptions Google has made about what you're looking for. As a posting on the company blog notes:

This new feature doesn't change anything at all about how you search on Google and the results you get; it just gives you more of a behind-the-scenes look at how we customise your search experience.

The feature hasn't appeared universally yet, and it may be a while before we see it in Australia, given that visitors from Australian IP addresses are already redirected to the google.com.au domain. Do you prefer your search results customised, or do you want to control the process yourself? Share your thoughts in the comments. [The Official Google Blog]

