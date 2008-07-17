Google Docs Template Gallery Launches

Google Docs now offers a gallery of spreadsheet, presentation, and document templates for use in your work. Whether you're designing a resume, invoice, calendar, or slideshow, there are a few templates here to get you started. Template categories include Business, Calculators, Calendars & Schedules, Cards & Certificates, Letters, Presentation Designs, and more. You can also sort them by how many users each has and user ratings. To use a template in your Google Doc, from the New menu drop-down, choose "From template..."
