Google Docs Adds Fullscreen Mode

Google Documents has added a fullscreen editing mode to the "View" menu on individual documents, a convenience previously available only through a Greasemonkey script. Combined with Firefox 3's serious fullscreen capabilities and GDocs' fixed-width page view, it lets you turn the online office suite into a no-distraction writing environment—provided you can resist popping open another tab with Ctrl+T. It's worth noting that Zoho Writer has a similar "Maximize editor" function, but it's not as severe as Google Docs' nothing-but-white implementation.
