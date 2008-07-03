Google Calendar Redesigned Facelifts GCal



Firefox with Stylish or Greasemonkey: The talented designers who redesigned your Gmail are back with that similar look for Google Calendar. The Google Calendar Redesigned user style is now available for download as a public beta, and gives your GCal that slick look you've come to love in your inbox. After the jump, get a few full screenshots of what your GCal looks like wearing the Redesigned style.

The month view:

(My friends' birthdays, by the way, are coming into my Google Calendar via Facebook using fbCal.)

Creating an event:



Editing event details:



To install this user style, you'll need either the Stylish Firefox extension or the Greasemonkey Firefox extension. If you go the Stylish route, check out a few more functional Firefox user styles. If all goes well I'll get this Redesigned style into the Better GCal extension in its next update. Nice work, Globex Designs.