Google Calendar Redesigned Facelifts GCal

Firefox with Stylish or Greasemonkey: The talented designers who redesigned your Gmail are back with that similar look for Google Calendar. The Google Calendar Redesigned user style is now available for download as a public beta, and gives your GCal that slick look you've come to love in your inbox. After the jump, get a few full screenshots of what your GCal looks like wearing the Redesigned style.

The month view:

(My friends' birthdays, by the way, are coming into my Google Calendar via Facebook using fbCal.)

Creating an event:


Editing event details:


To install this user style, you'll need either the Stylish Firefox extension or the Greasemonkey Firefox extension. If you go the Stylish route, check out a few more functional Firefox user styles. If all goes well I'll get this Redesigned style into the Better GCal extension in its next update. Nice work, Globex Designs.

Google Calendar Redesigned (by Globex Designs) [userstyles.org]

  • LayGuy Guest

    Do these guys also redesign Google Reader? It would be the perfect trifecta!

