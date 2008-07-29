Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Google Calendar Adds CalDAV Support, Enabling iCal Sync

Google Calendar has added support for the CalDAV standard, opening up a realm of syncing possibilities for business users and webapps. Right now it's somewhat limited, with a few known issues, but the big news is that it's now possible to sync your iCal and Google Calendars without any third-party software. As the Google Operating System notes, however, it's not an entirely simple process to hook the two up, so a free option like recently-made-free CalGoo might still be the best option for anyone who doesn't enjoy fiddling. Hit the link below for details on GCal's CalDAV options.


Google Calendar CalDAV support [Google Calendar support via Google Operating System]

Comments

  • deborah Guest

    is there a way to sync a yahoo calendar with a google calendar

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
alice-in-borderland altered-carbon-season-2 au cursed disenchantment dracula feature ghost-in-the-shell-sac-2045 horse-girl netflix netflix-2020 october-faction ragnarok spectros the-ghost-bride thieves-of-the-wood unorthodox

16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020

The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles