Google Calendar Adds CalDAV Support, Enabling iCal Sync

Google Calendar has added support for the CalDAV standard, opening up a realm of syncing possibilities for business users and webapps. Right now it's somewhat limited, with a few known issues, but the big news is that it's now possible to sync your iCal and Google Calendars without any third-party software. As the Google Operating System notes, however, it's not an entirely simple process to hook the two up, so a free option like recently-made-free CalGoo might still be the best option for anyone who doesn't enjoy fiddling. Hit the link below for details on GCal's CalDAV options.