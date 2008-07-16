Go Laptop-Battery Only This Weekend

Blogger Erin Doland wanted to cut down work time on the computer over the weekend without going cold turkey, so she did it by limiting herself to only as much time as her laptop battery lasted. The self-imposed limitation forced her to only do the stuff on the computer she absolutely had to, and had her checking the battery charge throughout, and closing the lid as soon as she was done. (The editor at Lifehacker AU had a similar experience recently.) If you're a laptop user who finds yourself getting sucked into checking email or mindlessly working on days you're supposed to be off, hiding the cord might be a good way to trick yourself into stepping away faster. Photo by airgap.