Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Gmail Adds 'Never Send It to Spam' Filter Option

Ensure that an important message never gets marked as spam with Gmail's new "Never send it to Spam" option in its Filter rules. Just create a filter that matches messages on a certain criteria—whether it's a company domain (like from:lifehacker.com.au)or certain keyword in the subject—and check off "Never send it to Spam" in the second step to immunise yourself from missing that mail. Gmail's spam filter has a pretty decent track record for false positives, but at least once it marked a message to a company mailing list as Spam for me, so might have to add this to my essential email filters list.

Prevent Gmail from Marking your Important Emails as Spam [Digital Inspiration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles