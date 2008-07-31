Gmail Adds 'Never Send It to Spam' Filter Option

Ensure that an important message never gets marked as spam with Gmail's new "Never send it to Spam" option in its Filter rules. Just create a filter that matches messages on a certain criteria—whether it's a company domain (like
from:lifehacker.com.au)or certain keyword in the subject—and check off "Never send it to Spam" in the second step to immunise yourself from missing that mail. Gmail's spam filter has a pretty decent track record for false positives, but at least once it marked a message to a company mailing list as Spam for me, so might have to add this to my essential email filters list.
