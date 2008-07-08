Gmail Adds Multiple Session Info and Remote Signout

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you're signed into your Gmail account from several computers at once, a note at the bottom of your inbox will tell you that, Google announces. Gmail's new Remote Signout and Info feature is getting rolled out to Gmail accounts slowly, and will display the IP addresses of all the computers where you're currently signed into Gmail below your inbox (shown above). You can also sign out of Gmail from a remote computer using the new feature—check out a screenshot of that, after the jump.

When you click the Details link on the note below your inbox, you'll see this:

The new features haven't hit my Gmail account(s) yet. How about you? Let us know in the comments.

Remote sign out and info to help you protect your Gmail account [Official Gmail Blog]

  • Hels Guest

    This sounds like a very useful feature. Any ideas if this will work retroactively and if so how far back?

