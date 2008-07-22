Glary Utilities Optimizes Your Windows PC



Windows only: Free application Glary Utilities performs vital maintenance on your system to keep it in tip-top shape. Glary Utilities performs six key functions, from optimising your registry to clearing out that spyware you accidentally installed. The application also removes dangerous entries from your Start Menu, fixes invalid shortcuts, erases your web browsing and application usage history, and frees up space on your hard drive by deleting temporary files. Glary Tools was voted a user a favourite by many of our readers in our best Windows maintenance tools Hive Five, and with all these features and functionality, we're not surprised. A free version of Glary Utilities is available for download for Windows only, though there is a professional version available for $US39.95.