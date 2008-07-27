Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ubuntu_leopard.jpgNo, you won't actually have a Mac at the end of this transformation tutorial and, yes, it's just a tad bit, well, excessive. But if you're going to go through the effort of turning your Linux desktop into a Leopard clone, you may as well give it the full ride. Going beyond previously-posted guides, Make Tech Easier tackles how to transform your menu bar, add a dock and retractable widgets, create a floating stack over your places menu—even your boot-up screen is given the cold-steel apple and a minimalist progress bar. If you've got the time, it's at least worth the confused faces on your friends' and co-workers' faces.

Turn Your Ubuntu Hardy to Mac OSX Leopard [Make Tech Easier]

