GetPDAScreen Takes Screenshots of Your PocketPC

Windows only: PocketPC app GetPDAScreen takes screenshots on your mobile device. There's no installation required: simply launch the EXE on your PC, and take a screen capture of any device connected to your computer via an Active Sync connection with a mouse click. Save the resulting screenshot as a bitmap or copy it directly to the clipboard for pasting into your favourite image editor. GetPDAScreen is a free download for Windows only.
