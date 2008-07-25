Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Get Word 2007 to use draft mode as default

Word2007.jpgIn Office 2007, Word automatically defaults to full print preview mode, which is fine if you're a design obsessive but a big waste of screen real estate if you just want to get some words written. Fortunately, you can make Word default to draft view, though it's a very obscure option. (Proving the point: while Microsoft notes how to fix this in its online support site, somewhat remarkably this information isn't included in Word 2007's own online help.)
To make Draft the default view, select Word Options from the main Office menu (or just type Alt-T then O), and scroll down to the General section. Tick 'Allow opening a document in Draft view' (despite the confusing phrasing, this actually affects new documents as well). In my experience, you need to exit and relaunch Word to make the setting stick. To really maximise your available screen real estate, you can also minimise the Ribbon (an option under the nearly invisible 'Customize Quick Access Toolbar' downward arrow button to the right of the Office button).

Comments

  • Ric Glines Guest

    I think you omitted a step between "select Word Options from the main Office menu" and "scroll down to the General section". The missing step is "click the 'Advanced' button".

    0
  • saidra Guest

    why does Draft view have its left side blank, and you can't write on it. Why on earth is this a better page to write on? Unless you change it, a size 14 font looks like an 8 or 9.

    0
  • Andy Guest

    Answer to Saidra questions.

    2nd question: The cosmic rule for working in Word, especially in long documents, is "content first, format second". The second cosmic rule is "do global things formatting first and then do local formatting". Print Preview mode shows how the document will look when it comes out a a printer. When you first start, you often don't need to think about that so seeing margins just waste space. This is especially true if you are not seeing the whole page.

    1st question. In the Draft View, the blank area to the left of the windows is the Style Area. You can resize the area by grabbing and moving the bar / border. This is especially useful as it lets you know the style applied to a given paragraph.

    3rd question. If you need to be able to see at a higher scale, simply change the Zoom percentage. In many / most cases, changing fonts (size) can have unanticipated formatting consequences. Unless a specific object (paragraph, word, line, etc.) needs a specific format change, it is far better to effect the change by using Styles.

    0
  • Howard of Redondo Beach Guest

    Thanks, Angus, for the tip on how to open word doc in draft mode.
    8/2012

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles