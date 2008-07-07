gAttach Fully Integrates Gmail into the Windows Desktop

Windows only: Free Windows utility gAttach tightly integrates your web-based Gmail account into your operating system, fixing nearly every "Mail to" or "Send to" button and option to use a small Gmail window instead of Outlook or another desktop mail client. In other words, XP users can say goodbye to accidental Outlook Express pop-ups. The small app works with right-clicks on files, "Email this file" in Windows Explorer, email links in your default web browser, and tons of other spots where web-mailing normally wouldn't work. If you've got a Google Apps account for a domain, gAttach can work with that as well. The big fix needed is a better memory for your login details (and for switching between Gmail/Google Apps accounts), but it otherwise seems to work as advertised. Yahoo Mail users, the same author makes a yAttach program that covers the same ground. gAttach is a free download for Windows systems only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink