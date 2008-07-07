gAttach Fully Integrates Gmail into the Windows Desktop

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free Windows utility gAttach tightly integrates your web-based Gmail account into your operating system, fixing nearly every "Mail to" or "Send to" button and option to use a small Gmail window instead of Outlook or another desktop mail client. In other words, XP users can say goodbye to accidental Outlook Express pop-ups. The small app works with right-clicks on files, "Email this file" in Windows Explorer, email links in your default web browser, and tons of other spots where web-mailing normally wouldn't work. If you've got a Google Apps account for a domain, gAttach can work with that as well. The big fix needed is a better memory for your login details (and for switching between Gmail/Google Apps accounts), but it otherwise seems to work as advertised. Yahoo Mail users, the same author makes a yAttach program that covers the same ground. gAttach is a free download for Windows systems only.

gAttach [via FreewareGenius.com]

