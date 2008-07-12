FruitfulTime Manages Your To-Do List

Windows only: Free desktop task manager FruitfulTime is a lightweight portable to-do list application. Split tasks into sub tasks, assign priority, mark incremental completion of tasks, set reminders and due dates, and tag tasks with keywords. Within each task there is a tab for taking notes, adding contacts to the project, setting reminders, and including references to files and web sites. While FruitfulTime TaskManager 2 will set you back $US30, the Free Edition (for single computer, personal use) is a free, no-strings download for Windows only.
