Friend Book to Beam Your iPhone's Contact Data with a Shake



One of the new apps slated for release during this Friday's iPhone 2.0 launch is Friend Book, a "super Address Book" that promises to make dealing with your iPhone contacts much easier and fun. Made by Tapulous, a new company dedicated to iPhone/iPod touch apps, Joel Johnson at Boing Boing describes Friend Book's "holy crap" feature:

The coolest feature without a doubt is the new "Handshake": put two iPhones running Friend Book together, shake them up and down, and the personal contact information of the phones' owners will be beamed through the net to the paired phones. Handshake doesn't work through a device-to-device connection, but instead passes location data back to Tapulous' servers — two shaking phones in the same location means it's time to swap information.

Friend Book, along with the company's other two apps, Tap Tap Revenge and Twinkle will be free to download from Apple's new App Store on Friday. Hit the play button to see Friend Book in action.