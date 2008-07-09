Foxmarks Gets Selective Bookmark Syncing

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox only: Our favourite bookmark syncing Firefox extension, Foxmarks, can now sync select sets of bookmarks to certain computers you set up, like at home or at the office. To get started with selective syncing in Foxmarks, log onto My Foxmarks with your usual login, and in the Tools menu, choose "Manage Sync Profiles." Assign bookmarks to your sync profiles—like family bookmarks to the Home profile and office links to the Work profile. Then, on each computer you use Foxmarks on, make sure you've got the latest version 2.1.0.12 installed in Firefox. In the settings dialog, on the Profiles tab, choose which profile that browser instance should sync. While Foxmarks doesn't sync anything else of your Firefox user profile other than bookmarks—the way Google Sync used to, and Mozilla Weave does—this is still a really useful feature for compartmentalising your bookmarks and making sure sensitive or personal links only show up on the computers you want them on.

Download Foxmarks
Set Up Sync Profiles at My Foxmarks [via CyberNet]

