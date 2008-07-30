Forget couriers, stick with the Post Office



It's hardly a new option, but I've got to give the thumbs up to Australia Post's Express Post Platinum, which got me out of a document delivery jam yesterday when a rather more expensive courier company simply failed to show up to pick up some visa-related material. For just $12.20, I sent the document at the nearest post office in Adelaide, and the online tracker let me keep tabs on it until it got to its destination this morning in Sydney. While it's almost a cliché to diss the PO for its poor service, in this instance it managed the rare combination of cheaper and better.