Fixing dodgy image display in Outlook 2003

Image rendering in Outlook messages has always been something of a hit-and-miss affair, depending variously on your security settings, the message format and (it often seems) what Steve Ballmer had for breakfast yesterday. Blogger Omar Shahine offers a useful registry tweak to get rid of a common issue in Outlook 2003: images failing to render in a message but appearing when you create a reply. Hit the link for full details of the fix.[Fixing Outlook Red "X" Problem via Microsoft Office Outlook Team Blog]
