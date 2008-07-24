Fix a Scratched LCD Monitor

DIY weblog Hackosis details how to fix your scratched LCD monitor after a scarring encounter with a sharp object. The post offers two different methods for addressing the LCD scratches, from a temporary fix involving a little petroleum jelly to a more difficult but permanent solution that involves removing the scratch and re-lacquering your monitor. I've also heard the pencil eraser method works for simple scratches, though I haven't tried it. If all this LCD talk has got you in the mood for more LCD maintenance, check out how to clean an LCD monitor, fix your LCD's stuck or dead pixels, and remove LCD image burn-in. Photo by liewcf.