Five ways to get more thinking time

Microsoft chief software architect Ray Ozzie might be a fan of "white space" time, but for those of us with less money and flexibility, getting regular thinking time on a daily basis may be more realistic. Alan Connor at BBC News Magazine offers five tips on how to make more thinking time in your life. Some are obvious (take a proper lunch break and don't eat "al desko", a phrase we hope never to hear again), others focus on getting away from technology:

You may have let a Japanese doctor "train your brain" in a computer game and then filled your brain with the world's knowledge courtesy of Wikipedia - but proper thinking may require you to put these to one side.

How do you clear thinking time in your life? Let us all know in the comments.
No time to think? [BBC News]

