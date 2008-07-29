Five ways to get more thinking time



Microsoft chief software architect Ray Ozzie might be a fan of "white space" time, but for those of us with less money and flexibility, getting regular thinking time on a daily basis may be more realistic. Alan Connor at BBC News Magazine offers five tips on how to make more thinking time in your life. Some are obvious (take a proper lunch break and don't eat "al desko", a phrase we hope never to hear again), others focus on getting away from technology:

You may have let a Japanese doctor "train your brain" in a computer game and then filled your brain with the world's knowledge courtesy of Wikipedia - but proper thinking may require you to put these to one side.

How do you clear thinking time in your life? Let us all know in the comments.

