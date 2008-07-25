Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you're any sort of power user, you've bumped up against the limitations of your operating system's default file manager on countless occasions. The fact is, for advanced file browsing and manipulation, sometimes the default applications—like Windows Explorer or Mac OS X Finder—just don't cut it. Today we're looking at your choice of the five best alternative file managers.

Xplorer2 (Windows, Freeware/Shareware)

Xplorer2 offers a dual-paned interface (plus file tree) with support for tabbed file browsing, bookmarks, FTP access, advanced file filtering, and a robust set of keyboard shortcuts. Xplorer2 comes in both freeware and shareware versions ($US30 for Xplorer2 Pro). There's even a portable version of Xplorer2 Lite (the free version) available, so you can drop it on your thumb drive and take this powerful file manager with you wherever you go. For a more detailed rundown, check out how you can replace Windows Explorer with Xplorer2.


FreeCommander (Windows, Freeware)



FreeCommander boasts many of the same features as the rest, but it also stands out because it's the only app we're featuring that's entirely free. That means you'll still see features like dual-paned file browsing, seamless ZIP and other archive support, tabbed interface, built-in file viewer and FTP, and all the rest of the goods that make these apps stand out above and beyond Windows Explorer, and you're never stuck with a limited version. It also boasts a huge collection of hotkeys for the keyboard junkie. (Original post)


XYplorer (Windows, Shareware)



XYPlorer is a completely portable file manager with most of the same bells and whistles as the rest. The major difference is that XYPlorer doesn't offer a dual-pane interface; instead its tabbed interface allows you to drag and drop files from your current window to any tab, giving it similar functionality to dual-pane. It's a keyboard lover's dream, complete with user-defined shortcuts for nearly any task you want to perform with your file manager. It also supports previewing virtually any filetype, including most popular image, audio, and video formats (even FLV files you downloaded from YouTube). XYPlorer is available as a free 30-day trial version, costs $US30 for a licence.


Total Commander (Windows, Shareware)



Total Commander features side-by-side file-browsing panes, enchanced file search, built-in FTP, archive management, and file comparing tools. Previously known as Windows Commander, this application stands out for its extensibility, boasting a sizable list of add-ons. Total Commander is available as a month-long demo and costs $US38 after that. If you've got a PocketPC, you can get the Total Commander goods for free with previously mentioned Total Commander Pocket.


Directory Opus (Windows, Shareware)



Directory Opus, aka DOpus, is a shareware file manager. Like the rest, DOpus boasts dual-pane browsing along with several other views, tabbed windows, integrated archive support, and built-in FTP. Its preview pane stood out in my trial, including full support for viewing photos and even editing your MP3 metadata. Directory Opus is shareware, costs $US85 for a single licence. You've got a 60-day trial to decide if it's worth the extra cash.

Our top five spots all went to Windows apps, but honorable mention goes to Path Finder, a Mac OS X-only replacement for Finder.

If we left out a favourite must-have feature of your file manager or you just want to sing its praises, let's hear about it in the comments.

Comments

  • Dave Guest

    Honestly - all these people saying they don't need alternative file managers are just wasting space and creating white noise for people that really wnat to hear about them. Why post a comment under ANY 'best of' list of you don't use the app/function being discussed? I don't know if it's an attempt to be 'old school' or 'zen' but in reality it's pointless. For my vote - XYPlorer has so many advanced features that it is a real time saver, even if the elarning curve is steep.

    0
  • idodialog Guest

    I use a file manager a lot. Most of the tasks are routine. I like access to more than one folder at once. The visual prop helps me. Built in FTP seems obvious and necessary. Tabs is a natural for multiple folders. Most of these file managers simplify tasks by smart design and clever integration.
    XYplorer wins over xplorer2 with its powerful info bar, catalog, adaptability, speed and stability.
    Xplorer2 pro comes a very close second - fast clean and full featured - pretty well no learning curve (and its got scraps which is a great tool).

    0
  • John Guest

    Powerdesk Pro for sure. You can do a search for file content and see it in context. E.g You want to search your docs for "marketing principles". You can shoose to have about 10 words either side of your search come up as well.

    0
  • Peter Piper Guest

    Nice article. I've tried all of them and found Directory Opus to be the most competent and best of them all. So I bought it. Just a note, the developer is Australian and so is the price - Australian $85. I paid US$53.

    0
  • Wobble Guest

    Which File Manager is good for Windows7 64bit?

    0

