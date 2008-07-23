Finding the cheapest way to use your iPhone overseas



Australian data rates for iPhone users have been an ongoing source of controversy, but they look like positive bargains compared to the roaming charges you'll face if you take your beloved new 3G model overseas. David Flynn at APC has analysed the deals being offered by the three local carriers, and concludes that for overseas travellers, Vodafone is the best value for money — though still far from cheap. Of course, Vodafone's own inability to work out what its plans cost locally might give you pause for thought. If nothing else, the prices serve as a reminder that using your iPhone as a modem, while possible, is unlikely to be cheaper overseas than hooking into the nearest Wi-Fi hotspot, even if it charges for the privilege.

The best global roaming deals for your iPhone [APC]