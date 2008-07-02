Filter Amazon's Deep-Discount Feed to Find the Deals you Want

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Simple Dollar personal finance blog posts a great idea for anyone looking for a deal on a particular item or group of goods who doesn't want to be tempted by other deep discounts at a place like Amazon's Gold Box section. Using an RSS-filtering tool like Feed Sifter (or any keyword-search tool, like Feed Rinse), you can get pinged only when the specific item you really can buy shows up at an affordable price. For local deals, try setting up Craigslist feeds using boolean operators.

    Damn, that's a nice trick.. I used to go to www.discount-hunt.com to search for amazon discounts but i'll also try this method

