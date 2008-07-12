Favthumbs Visualises Your Del.icio.us Bookmarks

Mac users of Del.icio.us' social bookmarking service already have a crisp and slick visualisation tool in Delish; for the rest of us, Favthumbs might just be the next best thing. Type in a del.icio.us username (and password, if you want to see non-shared items), and the site whips up screenshot thumbs of your links in a surprisingly short time. There are two view modes, a grid layout and CoverFlow-like turnstile, and you can hit "Sync" to update your bookmarks. That's about it—and that's all that's needed for most users. Favthumbs is a free application, no sign-up required.
