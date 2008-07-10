E-sushi Software Puts Common Windows Actions in Your System Tray

Windows only: Freeware applications from web site E-sushi put common Windows actions—like opening and closing your CD or DVD drive—in your system tray. Apart from the eject system tray shortcut (through a tool called Disc Tray Toggler), E-sushi's iPower lets you logoff, reboot, or shutdown from the system tray, and MiniBin puts your Recycle Bin in your system tray. The downside, of course, is that you have to run an extra application to get each individual feature, so you'll probably want to determine just how much each feature is worth to you depending on how much RAM you've got to spare. All three apps are freeware, Windows only.