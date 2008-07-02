Embed Remember the Milk on Your Windows Desktop

Weblog Third Error suggests a clever use for your Windows Active Desktop: Embed your Remember the Milk to-do list on your wallpaper. In all it's pretty standard use of the oft-disregarded Active Desktop, but the main trick is that you subscribe to the Remember the Milk iGoogle gadget so you get a nice, clean interface for your to-do list directly on your desktop. We've detailed how to embed your local to-do list before, but if you're a RTM user, this slight tweak is a must-have for your desktop.