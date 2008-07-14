Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Edit Any Web Page with a Bookmarklet


The Edit Web Site bookmarklet turns all of the content of any web site into a editable text. Using it is simple: Just drag the Edit Web Site bookmarklet into your browser's bookmark toolbar, and then click it on any web site you feel like editing. Obviously the changes are purely local, but it's a good way to tweak the day's events exactly to your liking, have a little fun with co-workers, or test out a web site. If you want to give it a quick try, just click the link above to edit this post.

Edit Any Web Page in your Browser Just Like a Wiki [Digital Inspiration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles