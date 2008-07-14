Edit Any Web Page with a Bookmarklet



The Edit Web Site bookmarklet turns all of the content of any web site into a editable text. Using it is simple: Just drag the Edit Web Site bookmarklet into your browser's bookmark toolbar, and then click it on any web site you feel like editing. Obviously the changes are purely local, but it's a good way to tweak the day's events exactly to your liking, have a little fun with co-workers, or test out a web site. If you want to give it a quick try, just click the link above to edit this post.