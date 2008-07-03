eBay finally kills mandatory PayPal

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ebay.gifHaving last week withdrawn any fixed date for making PayPal the sole acceptable payment method for Australian auctions, eBay has finally shown the white flag and officially killed off those plans. While users will still be required to offer PayPal to users who want it, other options such as cheques, money orders, bank deposits and rival services like PayMate will still be allowed. Good news for sellers and buyers everywhere, though it may take some time for the apparent decline in eBay usage by sellers and buyers annoyed by the proposed policy to reverse itself.

