DVD Catalyst Rips DVDs to Friendly Formats in One-Click

Windows only: Free application DVD Catalyst Free rips videos from DVDs to device-friendly formats for your iPod, iPhone, PSP,
PS3, Xbox, smartphone, and more in one simple click. Normally we prefer previously mentioned HandBrake for this job, but DVD Catalyst Free is much friendlier if a quick and simple rip is all you're looking for. Either way, DVD Catalyst Free is worth a download. If it's not quite what you're looking for, check out our five best DVD ripping tools for more great ripping tools. DVD Catalyst Free is freeware, Windows only. A shareware version of DVD Catalyst is available if you need an expanded feature set, but the free version should be plenty for most.
@wild_bill: the answer to your question is 'millions'. Apple sold 3.7 million iPhones in 2007 alone, and then you'd have to add iPod Touch figures on top of that as they use the same apps. That's quite a potential readership for a single product.
You have a simple way of not reading iPhone posts - use it, rather than wasting effort whinging here. I say: More iPhone posts!