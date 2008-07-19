DropUpload Does Quick Drag-and-Drop FTP

Windows only: Free, open-source application DropUpload is a lightweight FTP client designed to provide simple drag-and-drop file uploads to any folder on your FTP server. To use it, you set up DropUpload with specific folders you want to upload to, then just drag and drop files into the app to automatically upload them to your server. It's quick, extremely lightweight, and very easy to use once it's set up. DropUpload is free, Windows only. Don't have an FTP server? Here's how you can set one up on your home computer.