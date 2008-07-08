Dropbox Gadget Adds Your Synced Files to iGoogle

Last week we introduced you to Dropbox, a freeware application that instantaneously syncs files between computers and backs them up online through the Dropbox web interface. The Dropbox iGoogle gadget provides quick access to any of your Dropbox files through the comfort and convenience of your iGoogle dashboard. Off the bat the Dropbox gadget is a little funky, but if you install the Fix Dropbox Width Greasemonkey script in addition to the iGoogle gadget, it fits perfectly among your other iGoogle gadgets.