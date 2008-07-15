Dock Spaces Creates Context-Specific Docks

Mac OS X only: Free utility Dock Spaces creates and swaps between up to five customizable Docks in Leopard. Contrary to what the name might imply, Dock Spaces does not swap out your Dock every time you change Spaces. Instead, it swaps Dock content through your menu bar on demand, perfect for creating different task-specific Docks. Dock Spaces is donationware, Mac OS X only.
