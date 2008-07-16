DIY Retractable Headphones

DIY web site Instructables details how to transform your favourite set of earbuds into retractable headphones. The guide requires your headphones of choice and some sort of retractable cable, like a USB sync cable or something of the sort. Retractable headphones are certainly available to buy, but as the author points out, if you've got a favourite or specialised set of headphones—like iPhone headphones with a built-in speaker—the DIY route is the best option. Overall the guide is detailed and is simple to follow along with, so it may be worth a go if you're sick of tangled headphone cords. On the other head, you may also just want to use our favourite headphone-wrapping technique.
