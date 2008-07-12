DIY Moleskine Wallet Hack

Moleskine enthusiast Richard Bryan details how he replaced his wallet with his treasured Moleskine by sewing together an elastic book cover capable of holding his credit cards, cash, and business cards. The end result is certainly bigger than your average wallet, but if you carry your notebook with you wherever you go, why not take the route to convergence? Bryan's photostream provides a lot of great photos and details for pulling off the Moleskine wallet.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink